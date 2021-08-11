Spires: My experiences with Bobby Bowden

Bobby Bowden was certainly a living legend and one of the most courteous people I have ever met. He had strong Christian beliefs that was a lot more than just talking about it, he lived it as many people have said over the last few days since his death.

The first time I meet him was at a men’s church meeting where he talked about his faith and FSU football. It didn’t take long when you listened to him speak to know he was passionate about both.

I was there to hear him and also as a reporter to cover the event.

That night I took many pictures of him with a host of people at the event. I use, to do that a lot and email them the pictures. I asked him if he wanted some of the pictures and he agreed. I actually emailed his secretary the photos.

Our next encounter was at a Fellowship of Christian Athletes function. Again he gave a very inspirational talk and people gathered around him afterwards to have their pictures made with him. He surprised me when it was over by calling me by my name.

There were so many people at the event I had no idea he would recognize me and know my name. It impressed me that he would remember names and faces.