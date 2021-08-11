Spires: My experiences with Bobby Bowden

Bobby Bowden was certainly a living legend and one of the most courteous people I have ever met. He had strong Christian beliefs that was a lot more than just talking about it, he lived it as many people have said over the last few days since his death.
The first time I meet him was at a men’s church meeting where he talked about his faith and FSU football. It didn’t take long when you listened to him speak to know he was passionate about both.
I was there to hear him and also as a reporter to cover the event.
That night I took many pictures of him with a host of people at the event. I use, to do that a lot and email them the pictures. I asked him if he wanted some of the pictures and he agreed. I actually emailed his secretary the photos.
Our next encounter was at a Fellowship of Christian Athletes function. Again he gave a very inspirational talk and people gathered around him afterwards to have their pictures made with him. He surprised me when it was over by calling me by my name.
There were so many people at the event I had no idea he would recognize me and know my name. It impressed me that he would remember names and faces.
I would go to many other functions over the years that he spoke and each time he would shake my hand saying my name, always asking how I was doing.
The movie, “We are Marshall,” came out several years ago and one of the young men David Debord that died in the plane crash was from Quincy.
I set up an interview with his sister Jane Hammelman to do a story. Her father, Frank Debord, was the FSU Seminole’s equipment manger and was friends with Red Dawson. Dawson was a player for FSU and later was an assistant coach at Marshall.
It had been Dawson who had recruited Debord.
Coach Bowden knew the Deboard family and I called him to interview him about the movie and the Debords.
He remembered me again and was more that happy to do the interview which I did over the phone.
I learned something that day I did not know. Coach Bowden was at West Virginia as an assistant coach at the time of the plane crash. He had been recruited by Marshall a year earlier to be their head coach. He told me that after praying about the job, he turned it down.
Ultimately it would be a big win for FSU that he did turn down that job. The Marshall Coach was on the plane when it crashed.
Red Dawson was on a recruiting trip and planned to meet the team for their game. Nat Rufkin who was instrumental in building the team the following year was from Quincy as well. He had been injured and did not go on the flight.
I would see Coach Bowden many more times after that interview and each time he would remember me.
He was more that a legend in many ways, his football coaching career was one-of-a-kind.
Most importantly he was a Christian man who lived his beliefs. I’m sure he would want to be remembered for standing by his faith in God.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.