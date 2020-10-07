Spires: My favorite time of year

This is my type of weather, cool at night and comfortable during the daytime, especially after the grueling summer we just went through.
The sad part is that it only lasts for a few weeks and then it is the first cold snap followed by frost on the ground.
I have lived further north where the cold weather gets pretty brutal, thankful we don’t have it quite that bad here in Florida.
This time of year is full of fond memories for me. I played midget football and I remember those cool afternoons practicing, watching the leaves fall as I lay flat of my back after being run over by one of the bigger boys.
Going on dove shoots on Saturday mornings is another one of those memories tied to this time of year.
I went on my first hunt when I was about 12 and shot “at,” a lot of doves, I only got two out of about 30 shots.
Over the years my aim got a lot better. At one time I could get a dozen out of 25 shots, especially if I caught them on a powerline
Sadly, I haven’t been dove hunting in years. Last year Bev and I went trap shooting for a fund raiser and had a really good time.
My aim however was not so good. Out of 25 shots I hit six clay targets, thankfully it was for a good cause and it didn’t really matter that I could not shoot with the folks that were hitting 24 or 25 out of 25.
Most folks may not believe it, this is the best time of year to bream fish. The water is starting to cool off and for some reason the fish seem to be a bit more aggressive.
I have fished even after Thanksgiving in the Ochlocknee River when there would be frost on the boat when we would leave the house.
Some of the biggest red-breasted bream I’ve ever caught were during the Fall of the year.
There is one thing I dislike about this time of year, however, is that we lose Daylight Saving Time, which I happen to like. Seems funny that the sun all of a sudden starts to go down at 6 p.m.
The Fall also means all the festivals and fairs. That was always fun and entertaining as well. Too bad COVID has taken much of that away from us as well.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell: Part I,” in a series of three books. You can contact him at byronspires51@gmail.com.
