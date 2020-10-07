Spires: My favorite time of year

This is my type of weather, cool at night and comfortable during the daytime, especially after the grueling summer we just went through.

The sad part is that it only lasts for a few weeks and then it is the first cold snap followed by frost on the ground.

I have lived further north where the cold weather gets pretty brutal, thankful we don’t have it quite that bad here in Florida.

This time of year is full of fond memories for me. I played midget football and I remember those cool afternoons practicing, watching the leaves fall as I lay flat of my back after being run over by one of the bigger boys.

Going on dove shoots on Saturday mornings is another one of those memories tied to this time of year.

I went on my first hunt when I was about 12 and shot “at,” a lot of doves, I only got two out of about 30 shots.

Over the years my aim got a lot better. At one time I could get a dozen out of 25 shots, especially if I caught them on a powerline

Sadly, I haven’t been dove hunting in years. Last year Bev and I went trap shooting for a fund raiser and had a really good time.