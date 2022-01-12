Spires: My friend Pete Barnes

I met Pete Barnes the day I moved in across the street from him and his wife Louise. I was standing in the backyard after a long day of moving when I saw him crossing the street from his house.
My first thoughts were “here comes a nosy neighbor,” when I saw him. That impression would change fairly quickly.
“I’m Pete Barnes,” he said to me as he grew closer, sticking his hand out to shake mine. He and Louise owned a dry-cleaning business and a cold storage business before they retired
I introduced myself to him and we stood in the yard for a few minutes talking.
The house I bought needed quite a bit of repair having been a rental property for several years. I would learn that the old house was probably 50 years old when I bought it and had several additions over the years.
Pete asked me if I had a couple of minutes to spare saying he wanted to show me something
Trying to be a good neighbor I agreed to follow him to his house. Once in the yard he took me to his very large shed.
When he opened the door, I was completely flabbergasted at what I saw. In neat, organized rows on the walls were nearly every tool I could imagine.
“I just want you to know you can use any of these tools that you wish. I just ask that you put them back where they came from,” he said.
Never in a million years did I expect anything like that to happen.
He wasn’t kidding either, I cannot tell you the times I borrowed tools from him.
Pete had two gardens in his backyard, and several fruit trees including a huge fig tree. Not only did he share his tools with me he shared the bounties of his garden’s.
Pete and Louise did not get married until late in life; they were both well into their 50’s when they finally decided to get married. Neither one of them had been married before so they had no children or grandchildren.
My son Bob was born shortly after we moved across the street from them, and you would have thought he was their grandchild.
They had a ritual of sitting in the backyard late in the afternoon eating a bowl of ice cream.
One afternoon Pete knocked on the back door and asked if they could have Bob over for ice cream. He was just starting to toddle around and we decided to let Pete take him.
He actually said “Pete,” before he said “Daddy.” I can remember Bob standing at the bedroom window watching Pete work in his garden pointing at him and calling his name. My daughter Cindy came along and like Bob she got her share of afternoon ice cream.
Pete and Louise are by far the best neighbors I have ever had. Both of them were already in their eighties when we moved across the street from them. Sadly, we didn’t get a lot of years with them. Pete passed away first and was followed by Louise a year or so later.
I’ve been mighty lucky and blessed over the years to have known so many fine people like Pete and Louise and I miss them to this day.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.