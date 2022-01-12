Spires: My friend Pete Barnes

“I just want you to know you can use any of these tools that you wish. I just ask that you put them back where they came from,” he said.

Never in a million years did I expect anything like that to happen.

He wasn’t kidding either, I cannot tell you the times I borrowed tools from him.

Pete had two gardens in his backyard, and several fruit trees including a huge fig tree. Not only did he share his tools with me he shared the bounties of his garden’s.

Pete and Louise did not get married until late in life; they were both well into their 50’s when they finally decided to get married. Neither one of them had been married before so they had no children or grandchildren.

My son Bob was born shortly after we moved across the street from them, and you would have thought he was their grandchild.

They had a ritual of sitting in the backyard late in the afternoon eating a bowl of ice cream.

One afternoon Pete knocked on the back door and asked if they could have Bob over for ice cream. He was just starting to toddle around and we decided to let Pete take him.