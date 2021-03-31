Spires: Nana and the TSA

For the next 20 minutes, we were delayed while they ran her shoes through the X-ray machine and swabbed them down three or four times looking for something.

I heard one of the TSA ladies say as she laid them on the table that they were “Okay.”

My carry-on had been gone through, with most of the stuff taken out. I guess I was the lucky number whose carry-on was to be searched. We put an iPad and a reader in there as well as our medication in clear plastic bags. All of that and Nana’s pocketbook were placed on a table and I was told we could not have it until they searched her.

Remember, this is 93-year-old women now sitting back in her wheelchair (it passed with flying colors) with no shoes on. They had her coat, too, and she is always cold. At one time there were four people standing there with her.

When we asked what the problem was, they told us she had set off some alarms and they needed the supervisor to search her.

It took a few minutes for the supervisor to arrive. They then took her, along with Bev, to a room and searched her again.

I’m standing there watching as several dozen people are processed through the TSA line with no problem.