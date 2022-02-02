Spires: Near misses

Luckily for me, we were only in about two feet of water, so once I found the bottom, I pushed myself up and out of the water.

So, I almost drowned from the waist up.

I’ve had several near misses on the highway; the most recent involved a near head on collision.

Every area has a dangerous road and one I traveled often was State Road 12 between Quincy and Havana. Over the years I have been run off the road too many times to count. I had complained about the erratic drivers multiple times to the authorities on that road.

On this particular day I was headed up a hill when a car came over the hill passing another car on a double yellow line. I managed to hit the ditch as did the car the person was passing, and the crazy driver managed somehow to miss us both.

This time a deputy sheriff saw the whole ordeal actually turning around catching the person at what would turn out to be a high speed.

Later I would learn that the driver was going over 100 mph when they finally caught up with them. They had a child in the car and as an excuse said they were in a hurry to get the child to daycare so that they could go to work.

The deputy charged them with a host of charges. The last I heard they were facing some jail time and heavy fines.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.