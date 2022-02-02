Spires: Near misses

Over the years I’ve had several “near misses.”
Many years ago, a friend and I went on a fishing trip down to Lake Talquin. Everything that day was pretty normal. We got to the lake, put the boat in the water and started getting ready to go out fishing.
We were both in the boat sitting next to a dock getting our fishing gear ready when I realized I had left something in my truck.
I had one knee on the floorboard of the boat reaching across to the dock planning to pull myself up with a cleat on the dock that we had tied the boat to.
Somehow, in the process of pulling myself up my hand slipped. In doing so, I pushed the boat away from the dock falling headfirst between the dock and the boat.
As boats will do it floated back to the dock pinning me upside down underwater.
Thankfully, I didn’t panic although that was my first reaction since I couldn’t get free. So here I am underwater, unable to reach my hand back to the dock or the boat to upright myself. In the process my friend was oblivious to my predicament which would have helped tremendously.
I was holding my breath trying to free myself when either out of luck or divine providence my flailing hands hit the bottom of the lake.
Luckily for me, we were only in about two feet of water, so once I found the bottom, I pushed myself up and out of the water.
So, I almost drowned from the waist up.
I’ve had several near misses on the highway; the most recent involved a near head on collision.
Every area has a dangerous road and one I traveled often was State Road 12 between Quincy and Havana. Over the years I have been run off the road too many times to count. I had complained about the erratic drivers multiple times to the authorities on that road.
On this particular day I was headed up a hill when a car came over the hill passing another car on a double yellow line. I managed to hit the ditch as did the car the person was passing, and the crazy driver managed somehow to miss us both.
This time a deputy sheriff saw the whole ordeal actually turning around catching the person at what would turn out to be a high speed.
Later I would learn that the driver was going over 100 mph when they finally caught up with them. They had a child in the car and as an excuse said they were in a hurry to get the child to daycare so that they could go to work.
The deputy charged them with a host of charges. The last I heard they were facing some jail time and heavy fines.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published "The Curious Life of Marci Bell" in a series of three books.