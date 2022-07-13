Spires: Near misses

With all the violent crime now constantly in the news I was reminded of a couple of instances where things could have gone sideways pretty easily.

Many years ago, back when the Atlanta Braves were playing in the Fulton County Stadium and Dale Murphy was the center fielder, I used to go up periodically to see them. There usually were several couples of us who made the trip together.

On this particular trip there were four couples going and we stayed in the Days Inn there on Interstate 75 just south of the stadium. Both the stadium and the hotel are now gone.

The hotel was less than half a mile from the stadium so instead of driving we just walked. The street we walked was not a busy street, so we never thought much about anything dangerous happening.

Once you were on the street a few hundred feet you could see the stadium at the top of the hill. Just as we were walking along having a fun time talking, this Volkswagen Beetle came around the curve and stopped in the middle of the road in front of us.

Four men burst out of this car like a covey of quail when you flush them. They all ran away in different directions leaving us standing there wondering what had just happened.

“We better get out of here,” someone in our group said. We took off running toward the stadium. The first officer we saw we told him what we had seen. The last thing we heard was him calling on the radio describing what we had seen.

To this day, I do not remember who the braves played that weekend.

Another instance happened again in Atlanta. I was working with Bata Shoe company at the time. We had a shoe show at the Atlanta Mart downtown and I stayed in a hotel that backed up to the interstate. I believe it was a Travelodge (it also is gone).

About three o’clock in the morning I heard someone knocking on my door. It was one of our salesmen who had a room that was ground level facing the parking lot.

“There are police all over the parking lot,” he yelled at me.

I got up and we went back to his room to see what was going on. We could see about a dozen police cars with their lights flashing when we looked out the window. I told him not to do it, but he opened his door to get a better look. Two doors away there was a man shaking doors trying to get in the hotel with police offers right behind him.

We heard several shots and then everything went quiet. After a few minutes somebody came to the hall door and told us what happened. There was a car chase around the downtown area and the suspect had wrecked the car about a block away and ran to the hotel trying to get away.

It turned out he had a gun and fired at the police. The police fired back, killing him.

If my co-worker had hesitated and not shut that door when he did, we would have been in the middle of a shootout.