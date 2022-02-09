Spires: Old sayings and wives’ tales

The “Five Second Rule,” applies when you drop food on the floor. You wipe the food off and supposedly if you get it done in under five seconds it is safe to eat. I understand that rule has been changed because of inflation to ten seconds.

New campers are given the opportunity to go “Snipe Hunting.” They are given a croaker sack and left in the woods to catch the elusive Snipe, a fast-running bird. We did that once and after getting back to the campfire we heard the snipe hunter screaming and running toward us yelling, “I got one.’ Turned out they had a baby rabbit. It took a while before someone would open the sack.

The fog was so thick last Friday night that you could cut it in squares and stack it like cord wood.

A friend once brought me a picture to my store he had taken of a six-foot rattlesnake stretched out eating a squirrel headfirst. The squirrel’s two back feet and tail were sticking out of the snake’s mouth. I hide the picture behind the counter waiting for one of the tall tellers to come by. When the did I asked them if they had a picture of a six-foot rattlesnake eating a squirrel. “Oh, that ain’t nothing,” he told me, adding, “I have one and the picture is over six-foot long.”

I’ve learned, over the years, it is hard to top a pro at tall tales.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.