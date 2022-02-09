Spires: Old sayings and wives’ tales

Back years ago, when I owned the Wholesale Store, there was always a steady stream of folks coming by to visit and talk, very much like Floyd’s barber shop on the old “Andy Griffith Show.”
There was always somebody with a tall tale or unusual experience to tell us.
Here are some I remember:
It was so cold yesterday that a flock of birds flew by, every one of them fell from the sky and when they hit the ground they shattered like glass.
After a bad dry spell, one fellow said he had been fishing down on Owl Creek and caught a 10-pound bass, dusted him off and put him in the live well.
During that same dry spell there had been several forest fires break out. The same fellow said that the fire had been so bad that it burnt Owl Creek in two places.
Another time, after an especially wet few days, Owl Creek had risen so high there were places you could walk under it and not get wet.
Mosquitos it turned out were so big on Owl Creek that they would fight over you. One mosquito was overheard saying to another one that he was afraid to take the person back to the hive. When asked Why? He said that he was afraid one of the big ones would take the person away from him.
The “Five Second Rule,” applies when you drop food on the floor. You wipe the food off and supposedly if you get it done in under five seconds it is safe to eat. I understand that rule has been changed because of inflation to ten seconds.
New campers are given the opportunity to go “Snipe Hunting.” They are given a croaker sack and left in the woods to catch the elusive Snipe, a fast-running bird. We did that once and after getting back to the campfire we heard the snipe hunter screaming and running toward us yelling, “I got one.’ Turned out they had a baby rabbit. It took a while before someone would open the sack.
The fog was so thick last Friday night that you could cut it in squares and stack it like cord wood.
A friend once brought me a picture to my store he had taken of a six-foot rattlesnake stretched out eating a squirrel headfirst. The squirrel’s two back feet and tail were sticking out of the snake’s mouth. I hide the picture behind the counter waiting for one of the tall tellers to come by. When the did I asked them if they had a picture of a six-foot rattlesnake eating a squirrel. “Oh, that ain’t nothing,” he told me, adding, “I have one and the picture is over six-foot long.”
I’ve learned, over the years, it is hard to top a pro at tall tales.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.