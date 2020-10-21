Spires: One day at a time

The gospel song “One Day at a Time” has a lot of good advice in it. Written by Marijohn Wilkin and Kris Kristofferson close to 50 years ago, it is as timely today as it was then.

For many years, I struggled trying to live, mentally, too far in the future. I was always trying to figure out what the future would bring.

As you can imagine if you live thinking about the future, you let the here and now slip away from you.

At my age now time has certainly flown by and there is no way I could have known at 25 year’s old that I would be this age or doing what I do.

I had no earthly idea that I would become a writer. It was not even on my radar back then.

It took me awhile to figure out that I had better live for now and let the future take care of itself.

I remember many years ago hearing that song on the radio and thinking maybe, just maybe, there was a message in the lyrics. The more I heard the song or even sang it to myself, the better my understanding became of how to deal with so many of life’s troubles.

Those times in my life when I started to worry about the future, for some reason that song would come to mind. These are the words that seemed to get stuck in my thoughts: