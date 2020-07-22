Spires: One flat tire away from a disaster

A few weeks ago, I felt a tremor in the steering wheel while driving my truck. I knew what it meant as soon as I felt it: a tire was separating. It was a warning of something bad that could happen.
Many years ago, I was traveling along U.S. 301 just north of Lakeland, when I had a flat tire. Thankfully, I had been on the interstate where the speed limit was 70 mph 30 minutes earlier and therefore, I wasn’t driving quite as fast.
It was the first time I had a tire literally blow off the rim. By the time I got the car stopped, there wasn’t a shred of rubber left on the rim.
I consider myself lucky that I didn’t end up in the ditch with the car on top of me. Not only did it scare me when it happened, I came within an inch of losing control of the car. It was me fighting the steering wheel for what seemed like two or three minutes.
The shoulder of the road where I had to pull off was sandy and steep, making changing a tire next to impossible.
I tried to jack the car up, but each time it would slide sideways because of the steep embankment. Giving up, I ended up driving about a mile on the side of the road to a level place.
By the time I got the tire changed and was back on the road I was drenched with sweat and looked like I had wallowed around in the dirt, which I had been doing.
I was headed for a job change that Sunday afternoon, one that would alter my life dramatically. I was both apprehensive and excited at the same time.
Like most decisions in my life, I had asked God for a sign this was the right thing for me to do.
To this day I’m not 100 percent sure that had been the sign I was looking for. You see, I was within 20 miles of my destination when the tire blew out. At the time I thought it was too far to turn around and go home, so I toughed it out and followed through to where I was headed.
There has been a lot of water under my bridge since that day. A lot of good things happened because I didn’t give up, however some bad things have happened as well.
One of those good things is what you are reading right now. That job change ultimately lead me to writing columns, I probably never would have pursued writing had it not been for that flat tire.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell: Part I,” in a series of three books. Byron has been involved with local theatre having done over 50 musicals, a dozen stage plays and wrote and directed an original play “Splintered Judgement.” He is available for speaking engagements. You can contact him at byronspires51@gmail.com.