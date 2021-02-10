Spires: One of a kind - Marty Scott

Marty had to intervene and translate what the excited robber was saying to the store owner.

In the end, he managed to talk the store owner into giving one of the robbers the money in the cash drawer. Then the robbers made all of the people in the store lay down on the floor. Marty had an expensive watch he wore and when he laid down, he put his arm with the watch on it under him.

They didn’t steal his watch; however, they stuck a pistol barrel to the top of his head.

“It was a .22-caliber pistol and the first thing that I thought was why couldn’t it be a big caliber pistol and not one that could put me in a wheelchair the rest of my life.”

For the last couple of years, Marty has been in a nursing home and was suffering from dementia. I know how much he enjoyed being around people and always stayed active.

As for me, I will always have Marty stories to tell and I am glad that I got to know such a fellow as Marty.

You see, there is a happy ending to Marty’s story. A few years back he started going to church and became a Christian. Now, thankfully, he is free of all the burdens of this life and back with the love of his life, Donna.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell: Part I,” in a series of three books. You can contact him at byronspires51@gmail.com.