Spires: Parallel parking and other difficulties

I’m not crazy about parallel parking especially on a busy street. I would rather drive around until I find another type of parking place even if it means I must walk a little to get to where I wanted to go.

When I took driver’s education way back in the dark ages you had to parallel park to get out of the class and get your driver’s license. So, we would spend nearly half the class practicing over and over parallel parking.

Most of the parking downtown Quincy in those days was parallel parking, something that has since been dramatically changed. Most of the parking is angle parking now, which is so much easier and actually allows more cars to park than parallel parking.

I got fairly good at parking and my dad would take me out to the highway patrol station where they gave the test and let me practice at their testing facility.

When I took my regular driving test it included both driving and a paper test. I remember passing the paper test and then taking the actual driving test. I understand the test giver now doesn’t even ride with applicants. Everything was done in the parking lot.

In my case we had to parallel park first, then back into a marked off. The road test was next which included entering and exiting traffic as well as just normal driving.

We had a standard shift station wagon which made the testing that much more complicated. My dad got on to me if the car jerked when I changed gears which turned out to be an asset for the driving test.

My dad was waiting when I returned from the driving test. I think he was surprised that I passed it and I doubt I would have if he had been the tester. My father was a taskmaster and never gave me any slack for anything he taught me.

Learning how to drive under his tutelage had been a challenging task. I guess overall it made me a better driver, however at the time I wondered if it was worth it.

One task that I never seemed to get a handle on is my handwriting. I have horrible handwriting; it is so bad that sometimes I even have trouble reading it. As a newspaper reporter that is not a good thing.

Another task I have not completely got right has been time management. I let time get away from me. I am so bad at it that all my clocks are set 10 minutes fast. It is not perfect, but it at least keeps me on time.

There are few more difficulties I’ve encountered that I will not bore you with, maybe that is another article for a later date.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.