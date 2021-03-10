Spires: Questioning the 'Cancel Culture'

I usually don’t write to much about current events; however, I am going to make an exception this week.
First, let me tell you that I am a history buff. I like all kinds of history.
Over the years I have written stories ranging from a Bataan Death March survivor, someone exonerated from the death penalty, to interesting family history.
I especially like to write about people and their experiences. The strange places they have been and the extraordinary lives they have lived.
Our history is part of what we are. As a matter of fact, we would not be here today were it not for our history.
Think about it this way:
Five hundred years ago this land we now call home was occupied by Native Americans. Over the ensuing years a lot of history was written. We are intertwined with that history. It is a part of why we are here.
Without that history there would be no Marianna or Quincy or Tallahassee. Was it all good? Absolutely not; however, it is still the history of us and who we are.
It would be a shame if one day all of that rich history were wiped clean or that any written memory was burned because of the bad things that happened.
U.S. 90 could no longer be referred to as the Old Spanish Trail. Signs that tell of historic events and locations would be ripped from the ground and destroyed.
Murals depicting historical events like the one in Dothan, Alabama depicting the building of Fort Scott and a depiction of General Andrew Jackson would be painted over.
Fort Gadsden on the Apalachicola River would be bull dozed flat as well.
The way we are going we will be forbidden to mention the Battle of Marianna or the Dade Battle of 1835, because someone somewhere decided it would be offensive.
Some may laugh at what I am saying, but remember this it is happening all across this country right now and it could be happening here as well.
We cannot live without history, especially truthful history. We don’t need to sugarcoat it or eliminate it, we need to preserve it and pray that we never do the bad things again. Otherwise, we are being set up to repeat history the so-called “Cancel Culture” does not want us to remember.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell: Part I,” in a series of three books. You can contact him at byronspires51@gmail.com.