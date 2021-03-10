Spires: Questioning the 'Cancel Culture'

I usually don’t write to much about current events; however, I am going to make an exception this week.

First, let me tell you that I am a history buff. I like all kinds of history.

Over the years I have written stories ranging from a Bataan Death March survivor, someone exonerated from the death penalty, to interesting family history.

I especially like to write about people and their experiences. The strange places they have been and the extraordinary lives they have lived.

Our history is part of what we are. As a matter of fact, we would not be here today were it not for our history.

Think about it this way:

Five hundred years ago this land we now call home was occupied by Native Americans. Over the ensuing years a lot of history was written. We are intertwined with that history. It is a part of why we are here.

Without that history there would be no Marianna or Quincy or Tallahassee. Was it all good? Absolutely not; however, it is still the history of us and who we are.

It would be a shame if one day all of that rich history were wiped clean or that any written memory was burned because of the bad things that happened.