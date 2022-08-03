Spires: Raining in the sunshine

I remember hearing people say that if the sun was out while it was raining that it was an omen of bad luck.

If that were true, then it would account for a lot of bad luck we have been experiencing lately. I’m actually looking out the window as it is raining, and the sun is out.

I really do not believe it is true; however I do believe that bad luck does exist. I know it does because I have experienced it over the years. In addition, I know people who have fell prey to bad luck.

My bad luck has always fallen in sets of threes for some reason. So, it is not enough that you must worry about bad luck happening to you, you also must worry about the two more episodes of bad luck that follow.

Something else I have learned not to say when it comes to bad luck. I never say, “It could be worse,” because inevitably it gets worse.

Years ago, I had a good example of that very comment going wrong. It started out as just a simple trip to Central Florida to visit my mother. I had a few of her belongings stored after she retired and moved down there so she decided she wanted me to bring them to her.

At the time I had a station wagon. My two kids went along as well, by the time I got my mother’s stuff and our bags the car was packed to the “gills,” as they say.

For years I had been taking a shortcut through the national forest instead of the interstate. Below Chiefland, Florida on Highway 27 about twenty-five miles I cut across at Lebanon Station which at the time was in the middle of nowhere.

The same road now takes you through the “Villages.”

About five miles after I turned at Lebanon Station, I hit a small piece of a limb, six inches long. The front tire spun it up and it was driven into the back tire like a spike. The tire practically exploded when it was punctured; thankfully I was not going very fast.

I had all my mother’s stuff packed into the back of the station wagon which meant most of it had to be unpacked on the side of the road so that I could get to the jack.

When I finally got everything out of the way, the spare tire was wedged into the compartment so tight it took me 15 minutes to get it out. It was in mid-July in the middle of the day and close to one hundred degrees.

So here I am on the side of the road with a pile of boxes and luggage stacked on the side of the road covered in sweat with two kids asking, “Can we go now?”

It does get worse. When I tried to jack the car up, the shifting sand on the side of the road caused the car to slide off the jack. Again, thankfully I didn’t have the car fall on me.

There was an intersection about two hundred yards further down the road so to jack the car up I had to put everything back in the station wagon. Then drive on the side of the road to the intersection where I found a level place to jack the car up.

After unloading everything again I finally was able to get the tire changed.

The tire was ruined, which meant it could not be repaired so I ended up buying a new tire as soon as I got to the next town.

I have many other experiences with bad luck, maybe for a future column.