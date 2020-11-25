Spires: Remembering all those Thanksgivings

He would sit me by a tree on one side of an oak hollow with my trusty 410-gauge shotgun then he would walk about 50 yards to the other side and sit.

I will tell you that my Dad was big on gun safety. We never walked with a loaded gun. It was loaded when we sat down ready to hunt and unloaded when we finished.

He spent many hours with me teaching me how to shoot way before we ever stepped foot in the woods by the way.

I was hunting and cleaning squirrels by the time I was eight.

He gave me five shotgun shells and he expected me to have five squirrels if I shot five times. So, I was very particular about taking shots. I learned a lot of patience waiting on the squirrels to be in range and to have a clear shot.

Today, as I look back on those times, it isn’t the food or even the hunting trips I miss, it is the fellowship that I miss the most.

The truth is that is what Thanksgiving is all about – being with folks you love and who love you.

So, Thursday, while you are eating that third helping of turkey and dressing, be thankful for all of your family and friends. After all, that is what is important.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell: Part I,” in a series of three books. You can contact him at byronspires51@gmail.com.