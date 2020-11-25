Spires: Remembering all those Thanksgivings

I have many fond memories of Thanksgivings. They were always a special day around our house.
I’m a big eater from a long line of big eaters, so some of my memories of Thanksgiving are about the food. Most of the time we joined with relatives and had a big day of feasting. Baked turkey, usually a smoked ham and plenty of vegetables would cover the table.
Of course, there were the usual foods like cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce (the only time I ever saw it was at a holiday meal) and giblet gravy.
My favorites, however, were Aunt Odean Hanna’s jelly cake or Aunt Nilene Henderson’s coconut cake or my Dad’s seven-layer chocolate cake.
Thanksgiving was not complete unless one or more of those cakes was on the table.
One tradition my Dad started with me involved us getting up early on Thanksgiving morning and going squirrel hunting. I remember those mornings like they were yesterday.
My Dad liked to cook as much as he liked to eat. So, on those cold Thursday mornings I would wake to the smell of smoked bacon cooking.
I would have a big ol’ country biscuit on my plate with two thick slices of bacon and a couple of eggs waiting on me when I got to the table.
Most of the time we were in the woods well before daylight.
He would sit me by a tree on one side of an oak hollow with my trusty 410-gauge shotgun then he would walk about 50 yards to the other side and sit.
I will tell you that my Dad was big on gun safety. We never walked with a loaded gun. It was loaded when we sat down ready to hunt and unloaded when we finished.
He spent many hours with me teaching me how to shoot way before we ever stepped foot in the woods by the way.
I was hunting and cleaning squirrels by the time I was eight.
He gave me five shotgun shells and he expected me to have five squirrels if I shot five times. So, I was very particular about taking shots. I learned a lot of patience waiting on the squirrels to be in range and to have a clear shot.
Today, as I look back on those times, it isn’t the food or even the hunting trips I miss, it is the fellowship that I miss the most.
The truth is that is what Thanksgiving is all about – being with folks you love and who love you.
So, Thursday, while you are eating that third helping of turkey and dressing, be thankful for all of your family and friends. After all, that is what is important.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell: Part I,” in a series of three books. You can contact him at byronspires51@gmail.com.
