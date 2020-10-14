Spires: Remembering my cousin Buddy

Last week, I lost my first cousin Rabun “Buddy” White and two weeks before that, his wife Pearl “Skipper” White.

It is one of those sad situations that caught our family totally off guard. Both of them had pneumonia and were diagnosed with COVID-19.

To be honest, I’m still in a state of shock about their passing. It just doesn’t seem real.

Buddy was like an older brother to me, especially when I was growing up. I tried extremely hard back then to emulate him and he and his family have always been such an important part of my life.

I feel blessed in a lot of ways that I grew up with family on both Dad and Mother’s side that cared about each other. There was hardly a week that would go by that we were not visiting kin folks or they were at our house.

Over the years I have written many columns about my relatives, including Buddy, and he always got a kick out of reading them.

Buddy had one of the best work ethics of anyone I have ever known. He did not retire until a few years ago, when he reached 80 years old. He didn’t want to retire; he just accepted that he was no longer able to do the quality work he was known for.