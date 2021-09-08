Spires: Remembering September 11th

It is hard to believe that it has been 20 years since that fateful day in September 2001. In some ways it seems like yesterday, in others it seems like a lifetime ago.

Like most people, I was both shocked and scared about what was happening that day.

Now looking back, we know what happened; back then, we had no clue what was going to occur next. To me that was the scariest part of the whole ordeal.

Was that day the beginning of the end? Was the world going to be thrown into a world war? Or was it the beginning of the “End of Times?” We all thought it, but few actually said it at the time.

Those first few hours of that day the world was transfixed on the events that were unfolding in front of our very eyes. It was one of those situations where you don’t want to look; however, you were drawn into the idea that someone had actually attacked the United States.

At the time there was a renewed sense of patriotism. People became outraged by what they had seen and wanted something to be done about such an atrocity.

Thousands of people went to New Your City to help; doctors, police officers, EMTs and firefighters all wanted to do something. Most of us felt useless as to ways to show our support.