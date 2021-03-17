Spires: Remembering unusual relatives

My Uncle Cratus was an enigma of sorts.

He was one of those people with many characteristics, some bad, but most of them good. He had married my father’s sister and they had been married over 50 years when he passed away.

The bad was he liked to drink and if you can be good at something, he certainly was good at drinking. He was not above making his own spirits, by the way, and as a young man he had done quit a bit of that, I understand.

By the time I got old enough to remember him, he had slacked off his drinking ways a lot, so my memories don’t include much of his drinking years. Which is probably a good thing, by the way.

He was the wittiest person I have ever known. He was fun to be around and was always telling some sort of story to keep us entertained.

Family gatherings were always a blast as long as Uncle Cratus was around. He played the fiddle and, like Buddy Epson, was an excellent buck dancer. There is an 8mm video of him dancing, made by one of my father’s brothers, still floating around the family.

He was also a jack-of-all-trades and could fix just about anything. He made his living as a mechanic, so I guess that came in handy as well.