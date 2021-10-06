Spires: Reminders of good times

A recent obituary caught my eye. I saw the name Kay Alday and checked it out to see if it was the wife of an old friend.

It turned out it was his wife. Her obituary stated that she was preceded in death by “the love of her life, her husband Walter.” I hadn’t thought about him in a long time until the other day when I saw his wife’s obituary.

I met Walter in the late 1970s, after I started Gadsden Wholesale, a small wholesale store I owned in Quincy.

We became instant friends. He would frequent my store nearly every week. He actually worked for the state of Florida’s agriculture department, but I knew him from his side business of running an ice cream truck.

He was one of those kinds of folks who always had something in the works to make an extra buck, much like myself, to be honest.

If he was in Quincy on his state job during the week, he would always drop by to see me, usually at lunch. Back in those days my store was very similar to “Floyd’s Barber Shop,” with a steady stream of customers and buddies dropping by for a visit.

There was an IGA store with a deli in it in the same shopping center. Our lunch would come from the deli and the long counter at the front of the store would be our table.