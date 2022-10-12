Spires: Rocking chairs, front porches, and air conditioning

I remember when no home was complete unless it had a front porch and rocking chairs. We had that when I was growing up. Evenings we would sit on the porch and if we were lucky there would be a nice breeze to cool you off.

People I knew didn’t have air conditioning, which was a luxury that did not fit in most folks’ budgets. We finally got a window unit when I was about 15 years old.

Our air conditioner was set up in the dining room which was about the center of the house where it could blow down the hall into the bedrooms, the living room and kitchen. I can still close my eyes and see my father sitting at the dining table a few feet away from the air conditioner enjoying the cool air.

We had to have special wiring installed before the air conditioner could be put in as well.

It was on those 100-degree summer afternoons that I personally enjoyed it the most. I worked at the Post Plant in the hot sun all day. I could not wait to get inside and feel that cool air blowing on me.

That cool air sure felt good. If the truth was known, the air conditioner probably made me lazy at the time, because it was not too long before I found a job that didn’t require me to be outside all day.

My next job was working for the Dixon’s at Gadsden Office Supply, delivering supplies to the local businesses, a fairly good after-school job for a junior in high school at the time.

That summer job at the post plant was the last labor job I had. I worked outside in sales and deliveries, but never stacked lumber in the sun again.

I was a couple of years out of high school before I owned a car with air conditioning. At the time I did not worry too much about the need to have an air conditioner in my car; I was much more concerned about having transportation.

I bought a new Subaru station wagon that didn’t have air conditioning. My payments were $62 a month for I think 36 months. I thought I was somebody driving a new car, even without the air. Just as a note of interest, that little car got 42 miles to the gallon of gas and, by the way, gas was 59 cents a gallon. My next Subaru had air conditioning and, with two exceptions, so have all the other vehicles I have owned since.

Growing up without air conditioning didn’t seem so bad at the time. A window fan or attic fan for some seemed to keep you cool enough at night to sleep. I guess it is what you get comfortable with that makes the difference. Back then I did not miss it because I had never had it, now, well, that is a different story.

Two weeks without electricity after Hurricane Michael and I was begging for the air conditioner to work and missed it way too much.

I can say that now as I am sitting in my living room in my recliner with the central air set on 75 degrees. In some ways I miss the old days, in other ways I do enjoy my air conditioning.