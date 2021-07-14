Spires: Rolling stores and Bible salesmen

We lived just on the outskirts of town, so we didn’t have a rolling store come by our house; however my Uncle Cratus and Aunt Nilene lived out in the country.

They had a rolling store that came by once a week. It was an old, large truck with a body built on the back. It had a little porch where they kept kerosene tanks (with a hand pump) and a large ice chest (made out of wood lined with sheet metal) filled with ice and fish, mostly mullet.

I was there on many occasions when the rolling store would pull up in front of the house. My aunt would have a list of things she wanted, and the man would fill a bag with her groceries. Of course, my brother, cousin and I would get a piece of candy and one of those “Double Bubble,” bubble gum pieces, too. They were so big back then one of them would be a mouthful.

We would eat our piece of candy then sit in the yard and see who could blow the biggest bubble. We could blow bubbles nearly as big as our head. On occasion they would bust and cover our faces with bubble gum.

It’s funny how some things circle around. There are no more rolling stores, however there is that big brown truck making deliveries in neighborhoods of just about anything you can think of, including groceries and a host of everything else – even bubble gum.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.