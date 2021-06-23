Spires: Scary experiences

I’m not one that gets scared easily.

Someone jumping out in front of me doesn’t scare me unless they have a gun or knife, then I do the fight-or-flight thing.

A sudden sound or something hitting the ground near me doesn’t unnerve me either. I know people who will jump at the drop of a hat, they are so scary.

There are a couple of things that do scare me, and I’ll share them with you.

Going to the doctor’s office unnerves me probably the most. I have a bad case of “white coat syndrome.” My blood pressure shoots way up as soon as I walk in the office door.

I had gallbladder surgery a couple of months ago as an outpatient.

As soon as I got out of the car, my blood pressure shot up. It stayed that way until they hooked the I.V. into me and gave me something to calm me down.

Everything about that experience was scary to me. I will say the doctors and nurses were great.

I could not have asked for better care, but it did not keep me from being scared. I used every bit of will power I could gather up to stop myself from not going through with the surgery.