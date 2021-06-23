Spires: Scary experiences

I’m not one that gets scared easily.
Someone jumping out in front of me doesn’t scare me unless they have a gun or knife, then I do the fight-or-flight thing.
A sudden sound or something hitting the ground near me doesn’t unnerve me either. I know people who will jump at the drop of a hat, they are so scary.
There are a couple of things that do scare me, and I’ll share them with you.
Going to the doctor’s office unnerves me probably the most. I have a bad case of “white coat syndrome.” My blood pressure shoots way up as soon as I walk in the office door.
I had gallbladder surgery a couple of months ago as an outpatient.
As soon as I got out of the car, my blood pressure shot up. It stayed that way until they hooked the I.V. into me and gave me something to calm me down.
Everything about that experience was scary to me. I will say the doctors and nurses were great.
I could not have asked for better care, but it did not keep me from being scared. I used every bit of will power I could gather up to stop myself from not going through with the surgery.
The one thing that kept me on that gurney was that I did not want to be that sick again. Gall stones are even scarier than gallbladder surgery.
I am not claustrophobic; however, I do have a fear of being under a house in a tight crawl space. I’m not sure why, I just do.
I’ve lived in a couple of places where there was a tight crawlspace under the house, and I could never get pass the openings.
I could stick my head in there, but some unknown force kept me from going any further.
So, I’ve had to hire someone to do any work I needed done under my houses.
It could be a stigma attached to the first time I saw “The Wizard of Oz,” you know, the part where the house fell on the wicked witch. Just a thought.
Last but not least, I’m seriously scared of spiders. Give me a snake any day.
I have a horror of running into a spider web of one of those big hairy spiders. I avoid spider webs with a passion.
You do crazy things if you are afraid of spiders and run into a web. Once I ran into a big web and ended up spraining my ankle from running over the tongue of a wagon in the barn I was walking through at the time.
Two spiders especially scare me: Black Widows and the Brown Recluse. I have had run-ins with both and, by the way, that will give you nightmares as well.
So, after writing this column, I’ll probably have a nightmare tonight about waking up from surgery under a house with spiders crawling all over me.
I sure hope not, because a dream like that would probably be the end of me.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.