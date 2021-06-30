Spires: Scary times — Health care costs

Even if you have Medicare and a supplemental policy it could easily be between $7,500 and $11,000 out of pocket expenses.

Here is something else to add to our concerns: According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 10% of all people over the age of 65 have Alzheimer’s disease, and as many as 50% of people over 85 have it. The number of people with the disease doubles every 5 years beyond age 65.

The effectiveness of the new drug is still questionable if you have been keeping up with it over the past few weeks.

It seems that we managed to develop and start administering hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccines in under a year. We have given about 70 percent of the population of the United States shots at no cost. I understand it is a pandemic, which certainly deserved the attention and especially the vaccine.

My question is why is there such a high out-of-pocket price attached to life-saving drugs for cancer treatments, rejection medication and Alzheimer?

I would appreciate any feedback someone has on this subject as I am truly in the dark about how this all works. By the way, next week I’ll get back to the less serious writing.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.