Spires: Scoundrels and scallywags

I have had my share of dealings with scoundrels and scallywags over the years. Anyone in business has encountered those kinds of people.

Technically, scoundrel refers to someone who is “evil” or a bad person. Scallywag dates back to reconstruction days following the Civil War and refers to a person who took advantage of the tough times in the south for their own benefit.

I define those two terms as someone who intentionally tries to do you harm. So, I group the two words together when I’m referring to an individual with an especially heinous character.

There are a couple of people who come to mind and fit those two words. I will not tell you their names, in order to protect the guilty.

The first person was known far and wide for his shady dealings. I had dealings with him and am probably one of the few people to not get bamboozled. Believe it or not, I traded a brand new boat, motor and trailer I won in a raffle for a piece of property. The whole time we were dealing, folks were saying, “You better watch out; he’s going to pull one over on you.”

I eventually sold the property for a nice profit, again beating the odds when dealing with this individual. My advantage in dealing with him was that he really wanted the boat rig I had won. I am sure the deal backfired on him, because it wasn’t a month before he tried to make another deal with me. I figured I was lucky once and turned him down. Some other folks didn’t and lost thousands of dollars.

He passed away several years ago and his cousin told me about going to his funeral. It just so happened there were two funerals going on at the cemetery that day. While his cousin was standing listening to the preacher talk a man walked up beside him.

The preacher went on and on about what a good son the deceased had been to his mother naming over several other positive aspects of the man’s life.

His cousin said the man standing beside him nudged him thinking he was at the wrong funeral.

“Is this the service for (name withheld)?” he asked.

“Yes, it is,” the cousin replied.

“It can’t be; the preacher is not talking about the same (profanity) I know,” he responded, shaking his head.

The second person got me good. I should have known better as his reputation preceded him and most folks knew better than to deal with him. I thought I would be the exception.

I loaned him money. He convinced me he would pay me back a week later. He needed the money for the deal of the century, he explained to me.

Well, that’s been 20 years ago, and payback never came. Ironically, when he sees me today, he will turn and go in the opposite direction. He does that because I usually ask him when he plans to pay me the money he owes me.

I don’t expect him to pay me; however, it does my heart good to at least remind him I still remember the money he owes me.