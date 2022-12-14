Spires: Season to be Happy

December is the time to start letting go of the year. It’s hard sometimes to let go, maybe it would better be said that it is time to pry yourself loose from, in this case, 2022.

A friend of mine just celebrated his first anniversary after having an organ transplant. It was one of those situations where he had gone about as far as he could go without a transplant. Much further and he would have not been here to celebrate a first anniversary.

That puts everything in perspective, if you think about it. I’m sure he is very grateful for the past year. A year longer with his family is something I’m sure he is very grateful for. Now he is thinking about next year, a year that will be full of memories and family being together.

I had another friend that had no problem letting go of a year, especially if it had been a bad year.

I remember him and me in a serious discussion one afternoon. It was in late December and we had been talking about all of the things that had gone on during the year.

It had been a bad year for him, a lot of health issues and financial issues had plagued him.

“I’ll be glad when this year is behind us,” he told me.

I’m sure he was glad to put all of that behind him. I understand well, because I’ve had those kinds of years myself.

By the end of December, I think most of us will have very little trouble letting go of 2022. It has certainly been one of those years to put behind us.

Between now and Dec. 31, Santa Claus is due. If you have children or grandchildren, it is one of the best times of the year. A lot of wonderful memories are made at Christmas.

One of my favorite memories from this time of year would be the time that Santa Claus came to my house. It was before my brother was born, which meant I was still an only child. Santa scared me so badly that I hid from him.

When they did finally coax me out of my hiding place and I saw all of the toys he had brought me, I had a change of heart. By the next year, I had a new brother. Santa did come back; however, this time I got less stuff. That pattern continued for a long time after Eddie joined our family. That is why that particular Christmas was my favorite memory.

So, the bottom line is, enjoy December and be ready to let go of 2022 at the end of the month.