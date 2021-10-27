Spires: Shooting ducks

Many years ago, my friend Rick Hedricks talked me into going duck hunting with him on the Apalachicola River about 10 miles north of Blountstown.
Where we ended up was literally in the middle of nowhere.
If you have ever hunted a duck, you know that it is an early morning operation. Rick picked me up at my house at 3:30 in the morning and we drove almost an hour to Aspalaga landing on the Apalachicola River.
We put his duck boat, filled with two bags of duck decoys, guns and ammo, in the water and then started down the river. A good five miles later we pulled the boat up on the shore and unloaded.
Wearing waders was mandatory, Rick had told me, so we put them on and started the trek inland with all of our gear.
“How far have we got to go?” I asked Rick as we walked into the dense woods.
“Not far,” he told me.
We each had a dozen decoys (including the lead weights to hold them in place), our guns and shells.
After about 30 minutes of traipsing through what had now become a swamp, I asked Rick again how much longer to this “hot” spot he had found. Supposedly it was crawling with ducks, so many you didn’t even need to aim at them, just shot up in the air.
“We’re almost there,” he told me.
It was duck season and normally that time of year is cold; however, this particular day was an unusually warm day. I had dressed for the cold, now wading in waist-high water, climbing over fallen trees and stumps, I was sweating like I had been hoeing on a midsummer day.
I was climbing over stuff, shining my flashlight constantly in front of me, watching for snakes and alligators, when I almost ran into Rick in front of me.
“Sorry, I’ve miscalculated where we are at,” he said.
He hesitated for a few seconds before he spoke, which gave me time to wonder if we were going to have to start this whole trip over at the riverbank, something I did not intend to do.
“I’m pretty sure it’s about 50 yards over that way,” he told me, shining his flashlight in that direction.
I was drenched in sweat, so much so my waders were now stuck to my wet clothes.
Fifty yards doesn’t sound like much, but when it means climbing over 25 or 30 downed trees it is a long way.
He took off and I followed. By this point I was not so much interested in duck hunting as I was surviving this trip. I had no choice but to follow Rick, because he knew where we’re going and, most importantly, how to get back.
When we finally got to where these ducks were supposed to be, I was totally exhausted. He told me to stay in this particular spot, thankfully; I probably could not have taken another step.
I found a fallen tree and propped myself up on it, then peeled off my coat and flannel shirt. I could see the steam rising from my body as well as the sound of my heart pounding from all of the exertion.
It took another 30 minutes before the sun started to peak over the trees. As soon as the light hit the swamp we were covered in ducks.
Rick had been right, ducks were everywhere. My trip that had started three hours earlier was over in less than 10 minutes.
I would find out later that several of Rick’s friends had been asked to go with him and they all refused. There is no way, for a couple of Mallards, that I would do that again. From that point on I always got all of the information from him about any future duck hunts. We did have a few, by the way.
The reason I remembered this duck hunt with Rick is that I just learned he passed away from COVID. We had lost contact and he had moved to Tennessee. Rick was in good health and it was sad that he passed away at such a young age. We had a lot of good memories playing softball, fishing, and duck hunting together.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.