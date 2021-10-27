Spires: Shooting ducks

When we finally got to where these ducks were supposed to be, I was totally exhausted. He told me to stay in this particular spot, thankfully; I probably could not have taken another step.

I found a fallen tree and propped myself up on it, then peeled off my coat and flannel shirt. I could see the steam rising from my body as well as the sound of my heart pounding from all of the exertion.

It took another 30 minutes before the sun started to peak over the trees. As soon as the light hit the swamp we were covered in ducks.

Rick had been right, ducks were everywhere. My trip that had started three hours earlier was over in less than 10 minutes.

I would find out later that several of Rick’s friends had been asked to go with him and they all refused. There is no way, for a couple of Mallards, that I would do that again. From that point on I always got all of the information from him about any future duck hunts. We did have a few, by the way.

The reason I remembered this duck hunt with Rick is that I just learned he passed away from COVID. We had lost contact and he had moved to Tennessee. Rick was in good health and it was sad that he passed away at such a young age. We had a lot of good memories playing softball, fishing, and duck hunting together.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.