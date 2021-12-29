Spires: Starting a new year

Over the past year we have been doing some remodeling at our house. The bad part has been finding someone to do the work. The good thing is that we are nearly finished after we found some good workers, which means we will be able to get rid of a storage pod that has been in our front yard for over a year.

I found out that making New Year’s resolutions doesn’t seem to work out too well. If I had made them for 2021, I know for a fact that I would have been very disappointed in the outcome. So, I tend not to make resolutions for the coming year, just hope for the best.

That is sad when you think about it, to not have any expectations of 2022; however, maybe we can wish for a few things along the way.

It would be nice if COVID would go away. I’m sure all of us would be pleased to say goodbye to that one.

This is not particularly a resolution, but it would be nice if next year we had more bragging rights to the good things that happened instead of having to deal with so many bad things.

I, for one, still believe in hope and it is with that belief I look forward to 2022. So, with that in mind I hope all of you will have a happy New Year.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.