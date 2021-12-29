Spires: Starting a new year

This year has been one of the oddest years I have ever seen.
Usually, people will say that they hate to see a year end; however almost to a person I’ve heard the exact opposite about 2021.
It has been one for the record books, hasn’t it? A year, for most of us, which we will not miss or forget.
As for me, it has been a rough year to say the least. I had two surgeries in 2021. Except for a hernia operation in 1981, I have not been in a hospital as an adult.
Then, wham, I made it twice in one year. Thankfully, they were both done as an outpatient and I could recover at home.
Like so many others, I have lost friends and relatives, several of them to COVID this past year. Of the problems of last year, those losses have been the hardest to deal with and a good reason to say goodbye to 2021. I won’t even go into all of the political hoopla as a reason to say good riddance.
On the other hand, there have been some good things that have happened. Bev and I have recently found out that we will be great-grandparents, a real blessing.
We have spent a lot of time with our two youngest grandchildren, something we will always cherish. We got to fish a lot this past year, which is always a good thing.
Over the past year we have been doing some remodeling at our house. The bad part has been finding someone to do the work. The good thing is that we are nearly finished after we found some good workers, which means we will be able to get rid of a storage pod that has been in our front yard for over a year.
I found out that making New Year’s resolutions doesn’t seem to work out too well. If I had made them for 2021, I know for a fact that I would have been very disappointed in the outcome. So, I tend not to make resolutions for the coming year, just hope for the best.
That is sad when you think about it, to not have any expectations of 2022; however, maybe we can wish for a few things along the way.
It would be nice if COVID would go away. I’m sure all of us would be pleased to say goodbye to that one.
This is not particularly a resolution, but it would be nice if next year we had more bragging rights to the good things that happened instead of having to deal with so many bad things.
I, for one, still believe in hope and it is with that belief I look forward to 2022. So, with that in mind I hope all of you will have a happy New Year.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.