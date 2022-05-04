 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WINDINGROADS

Spires: Strange people I’ve met

Over the years I have met some strange and unusual people, excluding some of my relatives.

I once knew a man who would lie at the drop of a hat. He told lies just for the sake of lying. To this day I’m not sure that he ever told the truth about anything.

He once told me that he flew a Lear jet into Denver, Colorado, on a snowy winter day. As if that were not a big enough lie, he added a caveat to it. It seems that someone needed to be rushed to a special hospital in Chicago, Illinois, and of course the weather had gotten much worse than when he landed.

Supposedly he stepped up to the plate and offered to take the person to the hospital in his rented Lear Jet. That was just the start of the bigger lie, because the Denver airport it turns out had been closed because of the snow.

That in turn required the governor to give this guy special permission to fly out on this terribly bad winter night. So, the governor had the airport ground crew clear just enough runway for him to take the plane off.

Since he was not a millionaire, nor to my knowledge did he have a pilot’s license, I’m sure it was a lie, but he told it as the truth.

I met Frank O. Hill years ago, who was a pilot and often flew into a little airport not far from Wingate’s lodge on Lake Seminole. He was certainly one of a kind.

His claim to fame was making jewelry out of quail droppings. He became famous from being on the Johnny Carson show talking about his jewelry. He actually operated a quail hunting operation in North Carolina.

He told me that one day he was cleaning out the quail cages and noticed their unusual droppings (true story). He decided he’d try to see if he could make jewelry out of the droppings in polyurethane. It worked and back in the day, when Johnny Carson liked to interview strange and unusual people, he ended up on his show.

That is not the end of his story, however. It just so happened that Burt Reynolds was watching the night that Frank was on the Carson show. He contacted Frank and asked him to be in the movie Stroker Ace.

Frank agreed and had one line. He was a fireworks salesman.

I have more strange folks I’ve met by the way, including O.J. Simpson, but that is for a future column.

Byron Spires

Spires

 COURTESY BYRON SPIRES

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.

