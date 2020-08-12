Spires: Strange weather we’re having

This has certainly been a hot summer. I’ve already seen my truck thermometer at 104 degrees, and it is only August.
It is also dry in most places. The rivers and creeks are starting to get low and looks like they may even drop more.
I remember many years ago seeing a very similar time when it was exceptionally hot and dry.
I had a friend back then that always had an anecdote for everything, especially the weather. Here are a few I remember:
• “Since they turned this weather over to the weatherman on television, it ain’t been the same,” he told me once.
• “It’s been so dry that I caught a 10-pound bass yesterday, dusted him off and threw him in the live well."
• After a couple of fires down in the National forest destroyed several hundred acres of land, he told me, “That fire was so bad down on Howard’s slough that it burned Kennedy Creek in two places."
• I had a picture a friend had given me that I displayed in my store. He had backed over a six-foot rattlesnake that was stretched out trying to swallow a squirrel. The squirrel’s two back legs were sticking out of the snake’s mouth in the picture. “I bet I have something you have never seen,” I told him and then explained about the picture of the six-foot snake swallowing the squirrel. “I got one better than that,” he told me, then said he had a picture that was “six-feet long” of a snake swallowing a gopher turtle.
• “The cows are giving evaporated milk, the chickens are laying hard-boiled eggs, I saw a dog chasing a cat and they were both walking.”
No matter how bizarre someone else’s story might be, he always had one to top it. If you caught 50 fish, he caught 51. If you shot a deer at 200 yards, he shot one at 250 yards.
It is hard to out-brag someone like that by the way.
My favorite one of his tales was about the day he shot two bucks in the back of his truck eating a bucket of apples he had left there while he sat in his deer stand. There was a catch to that story, though; seems he killed them with one shot, having waited patiently for them to line up perfectly before he pulled the trigger.
Stay cool, or at least try too.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell: Part I,” in a series of three books. Byron has been involved with local theatre having done over 50 musicals, a dozen stage plays and wrote and directed an original play “Splintered Judgement.” He is available for speaking engagements. You can contact him at byronspires51@gmail.com.
