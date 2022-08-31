Spires: Stump politics and chicken plates

I grew up in an era of politics different from what we have today. It was the time of backroom deal making and “Pork Chopping.”

Political agendas were different in those days. If you wanted something from a fellow politician, say a vote on a certain issue, you worked out a deal with them.

It was simple, you voted for something they wanted and in turn they voted for something you wanted. It was the “Art of the Deal,” kind of politics. The old saying, “You scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours,” came from that political world.

I had heard about “stump politics,” growing up, but did not really understand what it meant until I was grown. Just in case you might not know, let me explain to you what it encompasses.

The way I understand the purpose of the stump was to raise money. There would be a meeting set up after the sun went down at a certain time and place, usually in the woods somewhere.

A group of people would gather for an evening of cool refreshments and political talk. At a designated time, all the lanterns would go out. A predetermined stump would have been designated and while the lights were out folks would put their political contributions on that stump.

No one knew who was giving what to the night’s politician. Sometimes a considerable amount of money would be raised, of course the amount would be in direct proportion to the amount of home brew dispersed.

I remember one politician in particular who used the fried chicken plate as a campaign tool. This person was good at drawing a crowd of potential votes. They were also known far and wide for their fried mullet plates as well. Just remember that both chicken and mullet were pretty cheap back in those days. A $100 worth of mullet would feed a lot of people.

Now they call those “Meet and Greets,” and politicians are required to fill out forms on all of their contributions.

Another event that used to occur during the political season was “Political Rallies,” where some group, usually a fundraiser for a civic club, would hold a forum of such for candidates to speak.

Over the years I have been to many of those, and they were always a lot of fun to attend. You could hear what candidates had to say about their platforms.

They didn’t get up on the stage and low rate their opponents like you see today. It was more about what they intended to do if they were elected. Candidates on the state level participated in the ones I would attend. So, you got a chance to see who was running, not just a face on the television.

I guess like so many other things those days are gone. There is too much bickering and line drawing to have those old fashion political rallies with many of today’s politicians.

To be honest I wouldn’t mind having a mullet sandwich and some cheese grits to hear what a candidate had to say.