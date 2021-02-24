Spires: Surviving a car wreck

Back in 1974, I had a bad wreck.

I rolled a Subaru station wagon I owned four times and was thrown out the windshield.

I was lucky to not be hurt that bad; I had a few scratches and was sore for a couple of weeks.

When I went out the windshield I watched as the car rolled upright, which meant I had fell out behind the car, not in front of it.

The trooper that worked the wreck told me that in all of his years he had never seen anyone fall out behind the vehicle. They always fell out as the car was turning over in front of the vehicle and the vehicle rolled over them.

To this day I really don’t know exactly what happened.

It had rained that afternoon and the road was wet. They were building Interstate 10 at the time and there was a detour around a bridge on Flat Creek Road.

I remember following the detour. The next thing I know, the car was going sideways and I hit a culvert. The car started rolling over and over. Before I knew it, I was sitting in the middle of the road.

I had landed in a sitting position.