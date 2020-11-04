Spires: Surviving an earthquake

I had some friends that lived in California back in 1989 near San Francisco when they experienced an earthquake.

On Oct. 17, 1989, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit the San Francisco Bay Area killing 67 people and causing more than $5 billion in damages. Despite the fact that the disaster was one of the most powerful and destructive quakes ever to hit a populated area of the United States, the death toll was relatively small. The disaster is known as both the San Francisco-Oakland earthquake and the Loma Prieta earthquake because it was centered near Loma Prieta Peak in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

If you remember the Bay Area was buzzing about baseball. The Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants had reached the World Series. The third game of the series was scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park. Just prior to the game, at 5:04 p.m., with live cameras on the field, a magnitude 6.9 quake rocked the Bay region. The quake was centered approximately 60 miles south of San Francisco in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

My friends were at that game along with about 50,000 fans when it started. I remember them telling me how the ground shook and how scared they were that the stadium could come down on them.