Spires: Surviving bad drivers

Everywhere has one of those highways that generate wrecks and dangerous drivers.
You know the one I’m talking about, the one where people pass on double lines going up a hill against oncoming traffic. My wife Bev refers to those kinds of people as potential organ donors.
I’ve never understood why someone would do such a thing, but over the last few years I’ve seen it happen more and more.
Early one morning last week I was headed into town on State Highway 20 when that exact scenario happened. The speed limit is 55 mph and the row of vehicles I was in was moving along comfortably at 60 mph, five miles an hour over the speed limit. I looked in my rear view mirror just in time to see a car from about four cars back passing on a double yellow line.
That was bad enough; however, the vehicle in oncoming traffic was a school bus.
They shot in between me and the car ahead just in time to miss the school bus causing me to have to put on brakes in order to miss a real tragedy.
That time of morning there is a long line of cars going into town as far as you can see ahead. It is not like they were going to get to work or wherever they were in such a hurry to get any quicker.
I followed that car for another ten miles, still moving along at about 60 mph before I had to turn off on another road. Myself, and the four cars they passed arrived at that point almost at the same time.
It upset me that this driver had not only threatened my life, but a whole busload of children. All of that for less than a minute, if that, of arriving somewhere before others.
That was not the first time I’ve seen crazy driving, nor do I expect it to be the last.
A few years back Bev and I were on the truck route close to the Tallahassee airport, again cruising along in a group of vehicles when a fellow in a motorcycle did exactly the same thing.
The two-lane road had a turning lane for oncoming traffic, so this guy uses that to pass about ten vehicles. People in the opposing lane were running off the road as he pulled this stunt.
There was a family in an SUV pulling a boat in front of me and thankfully for this insane driver I don’t tailgate. So, at about 70 mph, trying to miss an oncoming car, he whipped in between us losing control of his motorcycle. I watched as it wobbled back and forth, falling over, then hitting the back of the boat trailer. He went sailing down the highway while his bike went about 100 yards further, across a curb, and hit a sign that was on the side of the road. He did not have a helmet on by the way.
The man pulling the boat just happened to be a doctor and stopped. We all got to the guy laying in the middle of the road at about the same time. Several people who were behind us stopped as well.
I really thought the guy was dead; however, he was still breathing when the ambulance got there, and I found out later he had some injuries, somehow surviving.
It frustrated me that this person had endangered all of our lives and I told the deputy that arrived on scene what had happened, as did several other witnesses. I actually wrote a page-and-a-half description of what I saw.
I wrote it for two reasons: the first was because of him passing so many cars and his excessive speed; the second and primary reason was because as we stood there observing the carnage someone mentioned “lawsuit.” I took a picture of my report just in case.
Never heard anything about that by the way.
I took a defensive driving course about 50 years ago and one thing that has always stuck with me was to always look for an “escape route” when you are driving. Still not a bad idea considering how folks drive.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.