Spires: Surviving bad drivers

Everywhere has one of those highways that generate wrecks and dangerous drivers.

You know the one I’m talking about, the one where people pass on double lines going up a hill against oncoming traffic. My wife Bev refers to those kinds of people as potential organ donors.

I’ve never understood why someone would do such a thing, but over the last few years I’ve seen it happen more and more.

Early one morning last week I was headed into town on State Highway 20 when that exact scenario happened. The speed limit is 55 mph and the row of vehicles I was in was moving along comfortably at 60 mph, five miles an hour over the speed limit. I looked in my rear view mirror just in time to see a car from about four cars back passing on a double yellow line.

That was bad enough; however, the vehicle in oncoming traffic was a school bus.

They shot in between me and the car ahead just in time to miss the school bus causing me to have to put on brakes in order to miss a real tragedy.

That time of morning there is a long line of cars going into town as far as you can see ahead. It is not like they were going to get to work or wherever they were in such a hurry to get any quicker.