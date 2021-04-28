Spires: Surviving surgery

This past week I had gallbladder surgery. I’m recuperating now and thankfully not in a lot of pain, mostly just uncomfortable.

I had to be at the surgery center in Tallahassee at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. I got there a little early and it didn’t take but a few minutes before they had me in a room in the back.

I have “white coat syndrome;” if you don’t know what that means that is probably a good thing. In a nutshell, I have a lot of anxiety about going to the doctor or, in this case, surgery. I cannot seem to shake it and I guess it comes from being a worrier at heart.

Once we were in the back, they checked my vitals and gave me a ridiculously small gown with a couple of strings attached to the backside to put on.

“Don’t tie it in the back,” the nurse told me. That was a warning of what was coming, I believe now.

If you are a very modest person, surgery is not the place to be. That gown was nowhere near enough to cover me up and it was an extra-large size.

After getting the gown on, the nurse returned to shave my stomach. I really hadn’t noticed how much different the dark color of my stomach hair was than my solid grey head and beard hair until I saw what was shaved off of me on the sheet when she had me stand up.