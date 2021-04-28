Spires: Surviving surgery

This past week I had gallbladder surgery. I’m recuperating now and thankfully not in a lot of pain, mostly just uncomfortable.
I had to be at the surgery center in Tallahassee at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. I got there a little early and it didn’t take but a few minutes before they had me in a room in the back.
I have “white coat syndrome;” if you don’t know what that means that is probably a good thing. In a nutshell, I have a lot of anxiety about going to the doctor or, in this case, surgery. I cannot seem to shake it and I guess it comes from being a worrier at heart.
Once we were in the back, they checked my vitals and gave me a ridiculously small gown with a couple of strings attached to the backside to put on.
“Don’t tie it in the back,” the nurse told me. That was a warning of what was coming, I believe now.
If you are a very modest person, surgery is not the place to be. That gown was nowhere near enough to cover me up and it was an extra-large size.
After getting the gown on, the nurse returned to shave my stomach. I really hadn’t noticed how much different the dark color of my stomach hair was than my solid grey head and beard hair until I saw what was shaved off of me on the sheet when she had me stand up.
There was a series of nurses and doctors who came into the room over the next 30 minutes, each one doing something to me while they were there.
I do remember asking the anesthesiologist about what to expect, pain-wise, from the surgery. He didn’t lie to me and said there would be some, but they would give me something for it. He also told me that some people experienced right shoulder pain from the procedure referring to it as a “phantom pain.” He was dead on about the phantom pain. My shoulder hurt worse than the incisions.
The rest is a blur, a good thing, I believe, as I remember being on the operating table then waking up in the recovery room. I woke up nauseated and stayed that way until they gave me something to settle my stomach.
I have four holes in my belly that look a lot like four bullet holes. Pain-wise, it has not been really bad, mostly sore. The medicine they gave me makes you feel rough to say the least, but it cuts the pain down.
At this point, I’m stir crazy being mostly inside for three days, so I’m venturing out some. I got all this time off; however, I’m not supposed to pick anything up over 10 pounds.
When the doctor said not to pick anything up over 10 pounds, I referred him to my wife saying she did all the heavy lifting.
It didn’t go over too well, I realized, when she didn’t laugh.
What I can do is write, which is what I’ll be doing over the next couple of weeks. I need to add some chapters to my novel, “The Night of the Grey Dog” and get some more chapters written of my “Marci” trilogy.
Of course, I’ll be adding to the serial now running in the Floridian as well as my weekly columns.
I hope you enjoy reading them as much as I enjoy writing them.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.