Spires: Thanksgiving memories

Thanksgiving would mean the opening of hunting season, which meant my dad and I would be in the woods before daylight. Not 30 minutes before daylight, by the way, but at least an hour early.

My dad was a big breakfast eater. I can remember especially on the day we would go hunting to wake up to the sound and smell of bacon and eggs cooking.

My dad loved to hunt squirrels. He had his father’s old single shot 12-gauge shotgun, and I had a 410-gauge. My dad loved to just sit by some old oak tree and wait on the squirrels which is what he expected me to do.

It’s hard for a 7- or 8-year-old to sit still for that long, by the way, especially waiting on the sun to come up.

He would always have me sitting where he could see me, and I was forbidden to shoot anything on the ground or lower than about ten feet. In other words, the squirrel had to be fairly high up in the tree. Another stipulation was that I had better have at least one squirrel per shell.

In other words, if I missed, I would need to kill two with the next shot. A pretty hard proposition I learned fairly quickly.

I remember many times watching the sun come up through the trees and then seeing the squirrels as they scurried around.