Spires: The America we grew up in

His parents had done the same and theirs before them as well. It is what Americans did back in those days. They put their back to the plow and worked. He would marry again and raise four more children before he passed away in 1951.

It had to have been hard and although when they would talk fondly of their childhoods, none of them ever farmed as a career, including may father. They wanted an easier life for their families and, for the most part, accomplished that goal, including my two aunts.

My mother’s siblings would have the same conversations when they would get together, as well. Her story was different. Her father moved often, running turpentine stills across the South. He was from North Carolina and met my grandmother when she was only 15; he was 35 at the time. It was a common occurrence that a man would be settled in a profession before getting married in those days. This about 1904, by the way.

They would have the first child in 1906 and my mother the youngest in 1920. Each of their children were born in different locations as the family was constantly on the move with his business. My mother was actually born in Bonifay, Florida.