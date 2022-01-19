Spires: The best dog ever

We had several dogs when I was growing up. They were all good dogs and, like you do, I grew attached to each one of them.
One dog in particular was the only female dog we owned and became my favorite.
She was a mixed-breed dog, half dachshund and cocker spaniel.
We got her when she was six weeks old from one of my father’s customers on his dry-cleaning route. I went with him and picked her out of a litter of six puppies. She was the only solid black puppy in the litter and was a fluffy round ball of hair, which is why I picked her.
I sat holding her for several hours while my father ran his route. When he would go into a house, I would get out of the station wagon to let her run around for a few minutes until he would come back.
That day she got her name. She would start prancing around as soon as she hit the ground, so I named her “Prissy.”
The first couple of nights, Prissy slept in a box by my bed. I remember hanging my arm off the bed so that I could keep my hand in a cardboard box with her. Needless to say, I didn’t get much sleep.
The third night she had to sleep on the back porch in that cardboard box. I got up several times during the night to check on her, which frustrated my parents.
After a few days she didn’t cry as much so I didn’t have to get up with her anymore. We didn’t have inside dogs, so she was destined to stay outside. They did let my brother Eddie and I bring her inside to play some, but it was with the understanding she would have to go back out.
All of the dogs we had up until Prissy had been hit by a car. We lived on a fairly busy street at the time and as dogs will do, they had the bad habit of chasing cars. The last dog we had prior to Prissy was killed by the school bus.
Ironically, I watched him out the window of the bus. He had followed us to the bus stop and chased the bus as it drove away. A traumatic experience for an eight-year-old.
Prissy grew up to look like a long-haired sausage dog and was extremely smart. Back in those days, dogs had a lot more freedom to roam the neighborhood; however, because of our past experiences, we did everything to keep her from chasing cars and trained her to stay in the yard. Thankfully, I never saw her attempt to chase a car.
As soon as she was old enough, we got her shots and a city dog tag that she wore on a pink collar that our mother had picked out.
At eight years old, I didn’t understand the “birds and bees,” so when she came into season and had to be locked up in a pen my father had built, I didn’t understand why.
The explanation was that we didn’t want any puppies. Nature ran its course and prissy escaped from her temporary jail; a month later we had five little puppies that looked strangely like the dog from up the street.
Every one of those puppies died from Parvo within a couple of weeks. Again, Prissy got locked up this time with a stronger door.
Fate would step in, however, when one of the neighbor kids let her out. Routy, the next-door neighbor’s three-legged dog (lost from chasing cars) who had been standing vigil at the pen was let in.
That set of puppies got the Parvo shot and Prissy got fixed.
We were allowed to keep one of the puppies, a male that looked like his father (with exception of having four legs) that we named Beve.
Again, we made sure that Beve never chased cars. It took several trips to the “switch tree” to finally break him of that habit. That tree worked well on me and my brother, as well.
Eddie and those two dogs spent a lot of time together. Prissy it seems liked to dig up gopher turtles. At one time we probably had a dozen in an old chicken pen in the backyard.
Beve liked to chase balls (it helped him to forget his old habit of chasing cars) so we spent many hours throwing balls for him while Prissy would run back and forth barking. We did not allow them to follow us to the bus stop, instead they would watch us in the morning walk up the hill and wait on us in front of the house every afternoon.
Prissy would live to be almost 14 years old when she died. My brother was with her when she laid down on the front porch and stopped breathing. Beve didn’t live but a few months after her before he too passed away.
Prissy was by far the best dog we ever owned and, even to this day, I miss her.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.