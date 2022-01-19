Spires: The best dog ever

The explanation was that we didn’t want any puppies. Nature ran its course and prissy escaped from her temporary jail; a month later we had five little puppies that looked strangely like the dog from up the street.

Every one of those puppies died from Parvo within a couple of weeks. Again, Prissy got locked up this time with a stronger door.

Fate would step in, however, when one of the neighbor kids let her out. Routy, the next-door neighbor’s three-legged dog (lost from chasing cars) who had been standing vigil at the pen was let in.

That set of puppies got the Parvo shot and Prissy got fixed.

We were allowed to keep one of the puppies, a male that looked like his father (with exception of having four legs) that we named Beve.

Again, we made sure that Beve never chased cars. It took several trips to the “switch tree” to finally break him of that habit. That tree worked well on me and my brother, as well.

Eddie and those two dogs spent a lot of time together. Prissy it seems liked to dig up gopher turtles. At one time we probably had a dozen in an old chicken pen in the backyard.