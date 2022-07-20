Spires: The calming effect of music

Over the past several months my wife Bev and I have been doing renovations which required us to store some of our belongings in a spare room we recently built.

Now that the renovations have been completed, we are putting things back in their place. If you have done such a thing, you can understand how it disrupts your life.

It seems like it took forever; however, most of our “stuff” is back where it belongs. One of the things that got stored was my tabletop CD/cassette/record player.

On occasion I would grab a few records or CDs or even cassettes and play them. I really enjoy listening to music and have a good number of records. The majority of what I like is of course “old stuff,” especially R&B, Dixieland jazz, country, big band, gospel, and musicals.

I especially like musicals and fell in love with them when I was just a child. My mother loved them as well and had dozens of albums (I still have most of them) she listened to all the time.

Just as a side note, I love musicals so much that I have been in over sixty of them, from “Mame” to “Annie Get Your Gun,” to my favorite one, “Parade” (a lesser-known musical, set around the murder of Mary Phagan). I have also acted in dramas too, including “12 Angry Men” and “Exonerated” as well as two self-written plays.

After I unpacked my player, I picked out a CD to play. In a matter of just seconds after it started, I could feel a calmness settling over me. Music does that, at least for me; it takes me back to simpler times when life wasn’t so hectic and the daily headlines so scary.

There is one song in particular that I catch myself singing a lot lately for some reason, “There is Nothin’ Like a Dame,” from “South Pacific.” I have been singing it instead of listening to the national news.

When you audition for a musical, they require you to sing something. I have always taken the Yul Brenner and Rex Harrison approach, which is to voice the words in rhythm. Sounds like singing, but it really is not.

My two favorites for auditions have always been, “Fill My Cup Lord” and “I Wish I Was 18 Again.” They are easy songs to sing with especially easy lyrics.

There is one song that stands out the most to me. I first heard it when I watched the Ken Burns’ Civil War documentary. “Ashokan Farewell” is an instrumental (it has words, but you seldom hear them) written by Jay Ungar back in 1982. The song is played throughout the documentary as background music.

It is one of the most soulful and emotional pieces of music I have ever heard. Although it has a sadness about it, the music seems to also uplift you at the same time. Sometimes I just need time to think about life and this song helps me get there.

I certainly recommend that you listen to it, if you have not. It could be your favorite, too.