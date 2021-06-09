Spires: The great debate

I did have a good point about how someone may have used the first cricket to fish with. It was shortly after Ug the cave man invented the fishhook.

“It is obvious, if you think about it: he saw a cricket swimming across the creek, a fish grab it and ate it,” I said. So Ug, being a bright caveman, concluded that bugs, especially crickets, were good fish bait.

“How did they choose worms for bait?” I asked.

“I really don’t know the answer to that one, unless one fell out of a tree and a fish grabbed it,” he said.

“That’s possible,” I responded.

“However, my thoughts would be that Ug picked up a worm and popped it in his mouth, then spit it out proclaiming it tasted like dirt, but slimy. Then thought let’s see if the fish like them and of course they did,” was my answer.

Needless to say, the debate still continues to this day. What is the better bait, worms or crickets?

I know, a few of you think that artificial bait is the best. But, in the end, they are just replicas of the real thing. Instead of just outright catching the fish, some folks want to shame them into biting something that is not real.

That’s another debate for a later time.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.