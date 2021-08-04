Spires: The monster they call COVID

Over the past few weeks, a good number of my friends and acquaintances have come down with COVID. Three of them are in the hospital, with one on a ventilator.

Two people I know who now have COVID have also had both shots. One person I know who was diagnosed with COVID passed away this past week; they had the shots at the first of the year.

What I’m saying here is not fake news or even politically motivated, it is cold, hard facts as I personally know it.

I cannot help but be skeptical about what I see and hear on the national news. I have grown over the past several years to be suspicious of all of these so-called, “facts” given to us as news. So, I understand why people are so leery of what to do about COVID.

If you have had your shots, then this does not necessarily apply to you; however, if you haven’t, I want to share something with you.

One friend, who recently contracted COVID who refused to get the shot, has been in the hospital since mid-July said this: “Please don’t get this. Do what you have to avoid this H+++.”

This friend anticipates being in the hospital a month then to rehab and is on full time oxygen with no hope of getting off of it in the near future.