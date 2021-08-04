Spires: The monster they call COVID

Over the past few weeks, a good number of my friends and acquaintances have come down with COVID. Three of them are in the hospital, with one on a ventilator.
Two people I know who now have COVID have also had both shots. One person I know who was diagnosed with COVID passed away this past week; they had the shots at the first of the year.
What I’m saying here is not fake news or even politically motivated, it is cold, hard facts as I personally know it.
I cannot help but be skeptical about what I see and hear on the national news. I have grown over the past several years to be suspicious of all of these so-called, “facts” given to us as news. So, I understand why people are so leery of what to do about COVID.
If you have had your shots, then this does not necessarily apply to you; however, if you haven’t, I want to share something with you.
One friend, who recently contracted COVID who refused to get the shot, has been in the hospital since mid-July said this: “Please don’t get this. Do what you have to avoid this H+++.”
This friend anticipates being in the hospital a month then to rehab and is on full time oxygen with no hope of getting off of it in the near future.
I lost my first cousin Ray (Buddy) and his wife Skipper White last October to COVID; she died within the first week of being in the hospital and he passed away two weeks later.
My wife and I have had both shots and still wear masks when we are out and about, primarily because we also know people who have had the shots who now have COVID – another scary fact I have witnessed.
The newest numbers about COVID say it is on the rise again, especially here in Florida; that is another reason we wear masks when we are out in public. I was to attend a conference this week in Tampa, but it was cancelled because of the rising numbers.
As for me personally, I have never seen anything like this in my lifetime and I lived through the Polio Epidemic back in the 1950s. Two people I grew up with had Polio, so it was real, too.
Everyone has to do what they feel is best for themselves and their families, something I truly believe in by the way when it comes to the shots and masks.
So, good luck and hopefully stay safe and well.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.