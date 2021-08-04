 Skip to main content
Spires: The monster they call COVID
WINDING ROADS

Spires: The monster they call COVID

Over the past few weeks, a good number of my friends and acquaintances have come down with COVID. Three of them are in the hospital, with one on a ventilator.

Two people I know who now have COVID have also had both shots. One person I know who was diagnosed with COVID passed away this past week; they had the shots at the first of the year.

What I’m saying here is not fake news or even politically motivated, it is cold, hard facts as I personally know it.

I cannot help but be skeptical about what I see and hear on the national news. I have grown over the past several years to be suspicious of all of these so-called, “facts” given to us as news. So, I understand why people are so leery of what to do about COVID.

If you have had your shots, then this does not necessarily apply to you; however, if you haven’t, I want to share something with you.

One friend, who recently contracted COVID who refused to get the shot, has been in the hospital since mid-July said this: “Please don’t get this. Do what you have to avoid this H+++.”

This friend anticipates being in the hospital a month then to rehab and is on full time oxygen with no hope of getting off of it in the near future.

I lost my first cousin Ray (Buddy) and his wife Skipper White last October to COVID; she died within the first week of being in the hospital and he passed away two weeks later.

My wife and I have had both shots and still wear masks when we are out and about, primarily because we also know people who have had the shots who now have COVID – another scary fact I have witnessed.

The newest numbers about COVID say it is on the rise again, especially here in Florida; that is another reason we wear masks when we are out in public. I was to attend a conference this week in Tampa, but it was cancelled because of the rising numbers.

As for me personally, I have never seen anything like this in my lifetime and I lived through the Polio Epidemic back in the 1950s. Two people I grew up with had Polio, so it was real, too.

Everyone has to do what they feel is best for themselves and their families, something I truly believe in by the way when it comes to the shots and masks.

So, good luck and hopefully stay safe and well.

Byron Spires

Byron Spires

 COURTESY BYRON SPIRES

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.

