Spires: The newest epidemic

• You have a hard time getting through your home for the empty online delivery boxes.

• Your electronic reader has a line worn in the screen from turning pages.

• You answer your phone knowing it is someone you do not know, just to talk with them.

• You have three extended warranties on your car (from the previous sign).

• You now understand what the person from India is saying.

• You have a pen pal from Russia.

• You have gained over 20 pounds in the last three months.

• You have bought a designer mask.

• You enjoy getting out of the house to go to the doctor.

• You look at Facebook 20 times a day.

• You make a list of all the things you need to do while you are staying at home and fall asleep before you finish it.

So how do you know how bad you have Q.B.? If you can say yes to three of these comments, you are in the early stages. If you find yourself saying yes to five or six, you may need to seek help.