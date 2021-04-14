Spires: The summer of 1969

I had the world by the tail in in the summer of 1969.

It was the summer between my junior and senior year in high school. It would be a good summer for me.

I was working at the Post Plant for Mr. Jim Gilbert, a fine man and a great boss. The plant processed treated lumber and post.

Mr. Gilbert had a bad fire at the plant and I was actually hired to rebuild a condenser that was used in the treatment process. I had other jobs, depending on who was absent on any given day; one day I would work on the condenser, the next I might be stacking lumber or unloading trees from trucks to be debarked and treated.

All of the work was hard, and I doubt there was any hotter place on the earth than that plant on a July day, but I loved to work there and especially enjoyed some of the folks who worked with me.

One of my favorite people was Mr. Brown, a small-framed man maybe 5’7” tall and very wiry. He was the delivery truck driver, so he drove the big tractor trailer truck that was close to wore-out if not actually wore out. It did not have power steering and I often heard Mr. Brown complaining about the brakes most of the time. He had one very distinguishing characteristic, by the way. He had lost one of his arms just below the elbow.