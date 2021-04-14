Spires: The summer of 1969

I had the world by the tail in in the summer of 1969.
It was the summer between my junior and senior year in high school. It would be a good summer for me.
I was working at the Post Plant for Mr. Jim Gilbert, a fine man and a great boss. The plant processed treated lumber and post.
Mr. Gilbert had a bad fire at the plant and I was actually hired to rebuild a condenser that was used in the treatment process. I had other jobs, depending on who was absent on any given day; one day I would work on the condenser, the next I might be stacking lumber or unloading trees from trucks to be debarked and treated.
All of the work was hard, and I doubt there was any hotter place on the earth than that plant on a July day, but I loved to work there and especially enjoyed some of the folks who worked with me.
One of my favorite people was Mr. Brown, a small-framed man maybe 5’7” tall and very wiry. He was the delivery truck driver, so he drove the big tractor trailer truck that was close to wore-out if not actually wore out. It did not have power steering and I often heard Mr. Brown complaining about the brakes most of the time. He had one very distinguishing characteristic, by the way. He had lost one of his arms just below the elbow.
Just think about it: this man drove a truck with one hand, shifted gears and actually unloaded the truck as well. He was amazing to me at the time and it still is hard to believe he could do all of that with just one good arm.
He had a round knob installed on the steering wheel so that he could use the one hand to drive and with the other nub he would steady the steering wheel while he drove.
He could back that truck and trailer as good as anybody. The most amazing thing was how he unloaded the poles at a customer’s business.
He would pull up next to the bin (on the ground) and cut the bindings where the poles would roll directly into place. He used his nub to balance a pole and swing it into place with his good arm and hand if it missed the bin.
Some of those poles would weigh over a hundred pounds, by the way.
During a break one day, several of the older men were teasing me about needing a haircut. They were going to hold me down and cut it for me, they told me.
I jokingly told them they couldn’t do it.
The next thing I knew, Mr. Brown had me in a head lock with his nub and was rubbing the top of my head, humming like a pair of clippers.
That is when I learned just how strong he was, because as hard as I struggled, I could not break free.
I stayed through the summer and into the fall. Me and Mr. Brown got to be good friends. He seemed to like me, probably because he had children about my age.
I liked the job; however, it had one major drawback. I looked like a coal miner when I got off from work because of all of the dust and smoke.
My father got sick and I took over his dry-cleaning route in October and had to quit Mr. Gilbert.
That job taught me a few lessons. The most important one was to never underestimate someone by the way they look.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.