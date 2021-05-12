Spires: Things are changing

Over the years, I have had a number of people work for me and I will be the first to say that, even before these changing times, it was a task to find the right people.

Since I have experienced trying to find help, I understand the complexity of hiring people. Now, it has to be a near nightmare to find people to hire.

Over the years, my attitude about who and how I hired someone changed dramatically.

My priorities became more focused on finding someone with a good vehicle (so they could get to work) and, most importantly, that they were honest.

You see, if some one steals from you, whether it be in wages from not working or physically takes product or money, it can be devastating for a business.

That is why I hate to hear someone say they are going to recruit a person they once fired; however, at the same time, I understand the quagmire we now have ourselves in.

By the way, this is not just a local problem, it is all across the country. We were in Pennsylvania a couple of months back and nearly every factory and store had “help wanted” signs out. The local daily paper had several hundred ads for jobs taking up the back half of one section.