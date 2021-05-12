Spires: Things are changing

I had a recent conversation with my neighbor, who owns a small business.
Our conversation went something like this:
“How’s business going?” I asked.
“Business is booming. I got more than I can possibly do,” was his response.
“Wow, that’s great,” I said.
“No, it’s a bad thing,” he replied.
“Why is that?” I asked.
“I can’t get any help,” he told me.
I cannot remember a time in which there were so many jobs out there and nobody willing to work. Like my neighbor, there are hundreds upon hundreds of “help wanted” signs in business doors everywhere I go. I know of several businesses that are so desperate they are now recruiting people they fired to fill positions.
What does that say about the world in which we are now living?
Most of the folks I have talked to about trying to fill empty positions with their companies say it is because of the stimulus check and the extended unemployment checks.
I tend to agree with them about that. It’s hard to go to work when you can sit at home and draw money. In some cases, more than if you were working.
Over the years, I have had a number of people work for me and I will be the first to say that, even before these changing times, it was a task to find the right people.
Since I have experienced trying to find help, I understand the complexity of hiring people. Now, it has to be a near nightmare to find people to hire.
Over the years, my attitude about who and how I hired someone changed dramatically.
My priorities became more focused on finding someone with a good vehicle (so they could get to work) and, most importantly, that they were honest.
You see, if some one steals from you, whether it be in wages from not working or physically takes product or money, it can be devastating for a business.
That is why I hate to hear someone say they are going to recruit a person they once fired; however, at the same time, I understand the quagmire we now have ourselves in.
By the way, this is not just a local problem, it is all across the country. We were in Pennsylvania a couple of months back and nearly every factory and store had “help wanted” signs out. The local daily paper had several hundred ads for jobs taking up the back half of one section.
Florida is among many states that are stopping the federal unemployment benefits in the near future.
I guess we’ll see if that has an impact on the current crises of not being able to hire people.
I’ll tell you how crucial this issue has become.
I know a company that desperately needs help. It is so bad that the owners are working 80-100 hours a week to meet the needs of their customers.
The question then becomes, how long they can keep that pace before the doors close – not because business is bad, but because it is more that they can handle.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.