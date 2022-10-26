 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WINDINGROADS

Spires: Things I do not have an opinion about

I’m ambidextrous so I really don’t care if you are right-handed or left-handed. Honestly, it is something that I really never notice.

I like all antique cars and trucks. I do not have a specific one that I like better than any other. Remember my first car was a 1958 English Ford.

Peanut butter is just that to me, peanut butter, so I do not prefer one brand over another. I’d like to add that I also like boiled peanuts and since the fellow in Chattahoochee passed away, I don’t have an opinion on boiled peanuts either.

I used to argue with folks about which gasoline was the best. I would argue with you all day about which brands I liked best. Now however I have no opinion, I chose the one with the lowest price.

I used to have an opinion about directions, especially when I drove a lot. I always thought I knew the best way to go somewhere. Then along came “Maps,” and “GPS” and all of that went out the door. Now I just type in where I’m headed and follow the directions.

For many years I owned nothing but Zenith products. Now I own all kinds of electronics from a variety of manufactures. I don’t really care what the brand happens to be, I’m more interested in features and especially cost. Sorry no brand loyalty anymore.

Speaking of brand loyalty there were a number of items I always bought because of the name. I like Kelly Springfield tires as an example; I don’t even know the name brand I’m using now. The word “generic,” comes to mind. Seems I buy a lot of stuff referred to as generic.

I do not have an opinion about the weather. I used to, but over the last few years I gave up having one. It seems to me that the weather casters have this weather thing wrapped up, so I finally realized my opinion really doesn’t matter anymore.

I do not have an opinion, neither for nor against European soccer. Sorry I just don’t have any interest one way or the other.

I do not care why the “King of Hearts” is the only king in a deck of cards without a mustache.

I accept the fact that water flows downhill.

Why did the chicken cross the road? Not my problem.

Like me, I think squirrels do not have an opinion as to what to do when they are confronted by a car when they are crossing the road.

Last, but not least, It is a challenging task to sit down and try and figure out what you do not have an opinion about. In my case these few items are about the extent of what I do not have an opinion about, except maybe that horse of a different color in The Wizard of Oz.

Byron Spires

Spires

 COURTESY BYRON SPIRES

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.

