Spires: Time changes and being late

I do something that some people may consider odd. I have all of my clocks set ten minutes fast.

You ask why would you do such a thing?

Well, it started many years ago, when I developed a reputation for running late.

One of my friends suggested that I set my clocks ahead 10 minutes as a way of offsetting my tardiness. Believe it or not, it has worked, and I am very seldom late for an appointment.

My wife, on the other hand, likes clocks that are set to the correct time.

So, I had to compromise about setting clocks in the house up ten minutes. In other words, they are on the correct time. My watch, truck clock and one electric clock are set ten minutes ahead; however, my cell phone can’t be bumped ahead ten minutes, meaning I have one clock that is always correct.

In essence, we operate on different times.

Then Daylight Saving Time comes along and throws a wrench in my time situation.

I actually like that extra hour of daylight in the evenings. When it is time to “fall back,” my biological clock gets all messed up.