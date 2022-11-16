Spires: Tough times

My mother lived through the Great Depression and on occasion we would talk about those times.

She told me that, for a practical purpose, she really never knew about the depression until she was grown. You see, if you don’t have much, the threat of losing it is not as hard.

In other words, they lived out of the garden and raised their own meat. Much of her time as a young girl was spent harvesting what they ate or preserving food for the winter.

Banks failing and the stock market crash had very little effect on her or her family. My grandfather operated a turpentine still and his business did pretty good, even if there was a depression going on. Everything was cash and carry; he paid the two or three people who worked for him in cash and never used a bank.

The folks that suffered the most were mostly city folks who were dependent on factories for their income. So, when their bosses had financial problems the old “trickle-down effect” kicked in and, as usual, the bottom rung of folks got hit the worst.

My mother said they always had food on the table and a place to live. As a young child, 9 or 10 years old, that was all she needed – plus a school to go to, as well.

In 1939 my grandfather passed away. Well past the depression; however, the family hit some hard times, with my mother still a teenager and my grandmother now a widow, without those necessities I mentioned earlier.

The good thing was that her three siblings were now grown and had families of their own. They took them into their homes. My mother would marry in 1941 and my grandmother would live with one of her children the remainder of her life.

What the depression didn’t get, tough times got. Most of us have those times in life when things don’t go as planned. I know I have.

The bottom line may be how my mother survived those depression years. The truth is all we really need is food on the table and a place to lay our heads at night. Believe me, like everyone else, I don’t want to give up transportation, the internet, air conditioning, my fishing boat, or any of the luxuries I’ve grown accustomed to.

Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that and we can go to the store and buy our chicken, take it home and eat it with our other store-bought groceries.

I, for one, do not look forward to cleaning any more chickens.