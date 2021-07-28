Spires: Trains and other phenomena

I have always had a fascination with trains, planes and anything motorized.

Back in the days of my youth, trains ran all the time. Although we lived a couple of miles from the railroad tracks (as the crow flies), I remember hearing the train whistle on a cold, clear night as it blew at every crossroads.

I could tell where the train was just by listening to the whistle. If it were coming from the East, it would blow the first whistle at Experiment Station Road, (now MLK Blvd.). If it blew traveling from the West, it would blow at Bostic Road first.

So, if I could not sleep, I would imagine that train as it traveled through town. It was not unusual for seven or eight trains a night to pass through town in both directions. There were even more trains during the daytime, believe it or not.

Very seldom did we not get caught by a train if we went south of town, especially on Lake Talquin Road. I used to enjoy counting cars, too.

On more than one occasion I have seen trains with four locomotives pulling over 100 cars. You might as well shut your car off and visit with the person in front or behind you. I have seen people do that many times during one of those long waits.