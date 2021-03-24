Spires: Traveling during a pandemic

We are in the process of moving my wife’s mother to Florida and have flown to Pennsylvania.

Back at Christmas we had to cancel our trip because the state of Pennsylvania put a 10-day quarantine on anyone who entered the state.

So, if you are planning a trip in the near future, be sure and check out that the state you are going to enter doesn’t have a quarantine time.

I’m not sure why, but for some reason, it took extra time to go through the TSA checkpoint. Usually, it moves along fairly quickly.

This time, they literally went through our carry-on bags, piece by piece, so we had a string of those plastic trays on the conveyor belt. Ironically, no one checked our temperature.

We flew from Tallahassee to Atlanta on a full plane. The Atlanta terminal was the least busy I have ever seen it. There were plenty of people, but not on the scale that I am familiar with.

The flight to Harrisburg was less than 50-percent full – something I haven’t seen in years.

You are required to wear your mask at all times while flying, by the way. Except to eat or drink. The same in the terminal.