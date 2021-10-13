Spires: Trials and tribulations

I helped him on occasion and so did some other people he knew. I admired him for one thing, however: he didn’t beg for money. People just thought enough of him to lend a helping hand.

He started having health issues pretty soon after his wife left him. They got worse over a period of time, sending him to the hospital more than once.

Someone broadsided his car one day, on the way home from work, totaling it. Of course, they had no insurance and he had only liability on the vehicle, which meant he was out of a way to go to work.

Another friend and I helped him get a car. It lasted about two months before the engine went bad.

He was able to get another old car and thankfully he kept his job.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse for him, he had a heart attack and spent a week in the hospital missing a total of two weeks’ work.

Sadly, unlike Job from the Bible, he didn’t get it all back. He made it to about 41 years old and passed away suddenly, probably from another heart attack.

So, when I get down in the dumps about how things are going, I think about my friend from a long time ago, his many trials and tribulations and realize I don’t have it nearly as bad as I thought.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.