Spires: Voting your rights away

Over the last 16 years in addition to being a columnist and editor I have been an Associated Press election stringer. For me it was an easy job, just tabulate votes and call in the numbers to the AP call center. To begin with, I was already at the election’s office for my regular job.

Since I retired, election coverage has been strictly for AP. They are only interested in state and federal elections and since the Gadsden County elections office now uses the up-to-date technology it is a fairly simple operation.

I’ve seen politicians come and go over the years, I’ve seen highly contested elections like the 2000 Bush/Gore election, and I’ve seen hearts broken as well over major losses.

The one thing that has always amazed me about elections is voter turnout.

This year was certainly no exception. Gadsden County had a 34 percent turnout, Jackson County had a 31 percent turnout and statewide it was only 26 percent.

When you consider that those statistics are based on the number of eligible voters it’s unbelievable. Add that half of the people who could be registered to vote are not, then it is even more unbelievable.

Here is something else to think about. All of this has occurred during a time when voting rights issues have filled the airways. Voting has been at the forefront of nearly every newscast and hot topic for candidates for the past year.

We also have more places to vote and more ways to vote than ever in the history of this country, yet the majority of the registered voters still do not vote.

I come from a long line of voters, my father and mother voted as did their parents, especially after women were given the right to vote. My dad told me that my grandfather would sell a hog to have the dollar poll tax that was required. It was imposed to keep poor folks from voting.

The Civil Rights act changed voting for African Americans. All of these voting rights were hard fought for over the years and to think, now people still don’t go to the polls.

We’ve come a long way in this country to sit by and let such a small number of voters decide our future. A recent article on IVn.us states that so far this year 55 state and federal candidates have been elected with less than 50 percent of the vote.

I am sure it is true because I’ve seen it locally. It happens because we no longer have a second primary for a runoff. Therefore, in a partisan race with more than two running and if there is no general election candidate running in November the first primary top vote getter takes the seat.

This year there have been candidates that were elected with less than 30 percent of the primary vote.

Voting to me is something that we should not take so lightly. In essence if this trend continues, which it appears to be doing we are going to vote ourselves out of the right to vote. There is a movement in New York now to share lower candidates’ votes with those who garnered more votes (not 50 percent) in order to reach the majority vote. In other words, after you vote your vote could be moved to another candidate.

Imagine the backroom deals that it is creating. Our individual voting rights will be compromised since the voter will no longer be in control of their own vote once it is cast.