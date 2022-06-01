Spires: Walking through the cemetery

Over the years I have written many columns about people I have known who passed away. That list has now grown into the hundreds and, sadly, is still growing.

On a recent trip to Central Florida my wife and I stopped at my mother’s grave in Leesburg’s Lone Oak Cemetery.

It is an old graveyard dating back into the early 1800s. My mother is buried in our Sawyer Family plot (her maiden name), where her mother and father are buried. I always like to spend a few minutes looking around when I visit. I have several great-aunts and -uncles buried there as well.

I have visited many cemeteries over the years, not necessarily because of funerals. Sometimes I just enjoy walking through them and reading the tombstones.

The Western Cemetery in Quincy, Florida has Patrick Henry’s grandson buried in it – an example of some of the tombstones I’ve found.

My friend J.T. Akins and I stopped once at a graveyard in Wildwood, Florida, where many members of his family are buried. While I was walking around in that cemetery, I found a gravestone from the 1920s with a very interesting epitaph.

It seems the man had been murdered by another man, whose name was included on the stone. As interesting as that is by itself, there was an actual picture of the deceased sitting on his front porch.

That is fairly common now, but a hundred years ago it was an oddity. J.T. said he remembered seeing it when he was a boy, so it has been there a long time.

I have a cousin whose gravestone is an elephant. That’s right, an elephant. He is buried in Moultrie, Georgia. You can Google it as Duggan Elephant gravestone.

I have walked through Arlington National Cemetery which I found to be one of the most fascinating. In addition to watching the changing of the guards at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, I found Audie Murphy’s grave.

If you didn’t know, he was the most decorated soldier in World War II and later became a Hollywood star before he died in an accident.

While I was there, I also walked through the old section of the cemetery. One grave in particular stood out to me. There were three people buried in the same grave: a son killed in Vietnam (the first in the grave), the father, who was a general, and his wife, mother of the son.

I understand at the time they allowed as many as three per grave.

As it got closer to dark I remember hearing someone playing “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes. They were practicing at the barracks adjacent to the cemetery.

Hearing them play and overlooking Arlington was a very sobering experience. We have a lot to be thankful for living in a country that honors its fallen soldiers.

My cousin, Sam Sawyer, is buried in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. He retired from the Florida National Guard.

Several of my friends are buried in the Tallahassee National Cemetery, a new cemetery which is fast filling up. Of the first five soldiers buried there, I knew two of them. I wrote about my friend Barney Stallworth, who was buried there this time last year. Since its opening there have been more than 20 people I knew personally buried there. I sure do miss those folks.

One cemetery that I never actually visited but would have liked to have spent some time in is the one in Lagrange, Georgia.

It is next to U.S. Highway 27 in the middle of town. I just never took the time to stop.

Maybe some time, I’ll be through there and stop.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.